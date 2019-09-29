Ireland's Boyce moonwalks across finish line to take sixth place in World Championships

IRELAND’S BRENDAN BOYCE produced a stunning performance to finish sixth in the 50km race walk at the World Championship in Doha.

The Donegal native clocked an impressive 4:07:46 to complete the race in the early hours of Sunday morning which was won by Japan’s Yusuke Suzuki in a time of 4:04:20.

Boyce, who is coached by Irish race-walking legend Rob Heffernan, overcame the searing heat to move strongly over the final 10km and seal a memorable performance with a moonwalk over the line.

The moonwalk after and a sensational sixth place for @brendanboyce #worldathleticschamps pic.twitter.com/1ckUPBEYQy — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) September 29, 2019

“It means a lot and I want to thank everyone who’s helped me this year,” said an emotional Boyce after the race.

“I was in eight or ninth place after 40km and I thought about picking people off then. The race plan was perfect, Rob helped me out and made sure I was fully confident.

The sequel: pic.twitter.com/dclJgXrUG8 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) September 29, 2019

“It didn’t matter what the conditions were, I was going to be top six or top eight.

I just love 50km,” he laughs. “Being Irish, we just love misery so 50km is perfect for me. Being out there and miserable for four hours – misery is happiness for me.

“Bring on Tokyo, I wanna win that medal.”

His coach Rob Heffernan added: “having watched the women’s marathon the night before we prepared to not have any excuses and I’m delighted it worked out for him.”

