This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Boyce moonwalks across finish line to take sixth place in World Championships

The Donegal man completed the 50 km race walk in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 9:28 AM
51 minutes ago 1,685 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4829488
Boyce celebrates after his incredible display.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Boyce celebrates after his incredible display.
Boyce celebrates after his incredible display.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S BRENDAN BOYCE produced a stunning performance to finish sixth in the 50km race walk at the World Championship in Doha.

The Donegal native clocked an impressive 4:07:46 to complete the race in the early hours of Sunday morning which was won by Japan’s Yusuke Suzuki in a time of 4:04:20.

Boyce, who is coached by Irish race-walking legend Rob Heffernan, overcame the searing heat to move strongly over the final 10km and seal a memorable performance with a moonwalk over the line.

“It means a lot and I want to thank everyone who’s helped me this year,” said an emotional Boyce after the race.

“I was in eight or ninth place after 40km and I thought about picking people off then. The race plan was perfect, Rob helped me out and made sure I was fully confident. 

“It didn’t matter what the conditions were, I was going to be top six or top eight. 

I just love 50km,” he laughs. “Being Irish, we just love misery so 50km is perfect for me. Being out there and miserable for four hours – misery is happiness for me.

“Bring on Tokyo, I wanna win that medal.”

His coach Rob Heffernan added: “having watched the women’s marathon the night before we prepared to not have any excuses and I’m delighted it worked out for him.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie