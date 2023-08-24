Advertisement
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Ireland’s Brendan Boyce.
# World Championships
Season's best for Brendan Boyce sees him finish 24th in 35km race walk
The Finn Valley AC man was competiting in his sixth successive World Championships and finished in a time of 2:37.26.
Updated 12 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 12 minutes ago

BRENDAN BOYCE PRODUCED a season’s best performance to finish 24th in the 35km race walk in a sweltering Budapest this morning.

The Finn Valley AC man was competing in his sixth successive World Championships and finished in a time of 2:37.26.

“Very, very difficult would be my assessment,” Boyce laughed post-race. “My strategy was to try and get into a group, to try and let other people to do the rhythm and, if I was comfortable, to stay in there as long as possible.

“I was happy with the group I was in for the first — I think — about 12k, and then they made a little move, that group broke up, and I was completely out of my rhythm, then. I didn’t feel good in my technique or anything, like, so…”

Gold went to Spain’s Álvaro Martín (2:24.30), who already took first place in the 20km discipline last week, while Ecuador’s Brian Daniel Pintado finished in 2:24.34 for silver, with bronze going to Masatora Kawano of Japan (2:25.12).

Boyce has been competing over the 35km distance since the 50km event was abolished after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“25k, I was just mentally like, ‘Do what you can, it’s not going to be easy but you can still be in control of your effort, so that’s what I did.

“The pace slowed down. I probably got passed by a few people but I was like, ‘No, it’s going to get hotter, people are going to come back. Just stick to the task.’

“I feel like I was five to seconds per K off where my expectations were and that’s frustrating, but I really fought hard in the last 10 and I didn’t even think I was going to finish 24th so the result is good, like, a little bit; one spot more than last year, so…

“24th is still good in a World Championships.”

– Updated at 10:48 with quotes from Brendan Boyce, via Athletics Ireland

