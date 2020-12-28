BE PART OF THE TEAM

Clare All-Ireland winner appointed as manager of Offaly's Birr

Brendan Bugler takes over Birr, while former Dublin ladies S&C coach Ken Robinson has been added to the Westmeath football set-up.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 28 Dec 2020, 10:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,924 Views 1 Comment
Brendan Bugler during his final campaign with the Banner in 2017.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

BRENDAN BUGLER HAS been announced as the new manager of Offaly senior hurling side Birr. 

The two-time All-Star retired from inter-county duty with Clare in 2017 and he most recently worked as coach with Wexford.

Birr were beaten finalists in 2019 and remain among the frontrunners for the Sean Robbins Cup in Offaly. Former Roscommon GAA head of athletic performance David Mannix also joins as strength and conditioning coach.

Whitegate native Bugler takes charge of one of the most successful club sides in the country, with four All-Ireland SHC crowns to their name.

An All-Ireland winner with the Banner in 2013, Bugler was part of his former manager Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team in 2020 but departed the set-up after one season.

He cited the lengthy commute to Wexford as the main reason for his departure, with a young family at home and a coaching role at St Flannan’s College in Ennis, where he teaches, among his other commitments. 

Meanwhile, Westmeath boss Jack Cooney has added former Dublin ladies football strength and conditioning coach Ken Robinson to his backroom team. 

ken-robinson Robinson during his stint with the Dublin hurlers. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Robinson was a key cog under Mick Bohan as Dublin landed four successive All-Ireland ladies football crowns.

He previously worked with Ballymun Kickham and the Dublin hurlers. He is the CEO of DCU Sport and is a lecturer on Sports Management at UCD.

Former Garrycastle and Westmeath goalkeeper Cathal Mullen has also joined Cooney’s coaching ticket.

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

