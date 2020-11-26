BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 26 November 2020
Experienced goalkeeper Clarke ends third spell with St Patrick's Athletic to join Shelbourne

Shels boss Ian Morris is hoping his latest acquisition can help them make an immediate return to the top flight next season.

By Ben Blake Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 5:24 PM
Clarke has won the league title, the FAI Cup and the league cup.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SHELBOURNE MANAGER IAN Morris is delighted to have secured the signing of experienced goalkeeper Brendan Clarke for the 2021 season. 

The 35-year-old returned to his local club, St Patrick’s Athletic, for a third spell in 2018 and was recently named the Saints’ Player of the Year.

However, Clarke has decided to depart Inchicore and link up recently-relegated Shels, who will be aiming to bounce straight back up to the Premier Division next season. 

He has also enjoyed stints with Sporting Fingal, Sligo Rovers and Limerick over a 17-year long career in the League of Ireland. 

“Ian Morris was straight on to me with a clear plan of winning the First Division next year,” Clarke told Shels’ podcast, The 1895.

“His pursuit of me really showed that he wanted me to come to the club, and he spoke about the respect he had for me as a player and a person.

He described to me what he wants to do at the club and bring it forward, and that is something I want to be a part of.”

Morris added: “He’s had a huge career in the League of Ireland while being fantastically successful and he’ll help us evolve as a team.”

 

