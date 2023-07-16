Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan knocks out defending champ MVG at World Matchplay darts

FERMANAGH’S BRENDAN DOLAN pulled off a massive upset on the second night of the World Matchplay darts as he dumped out defending champion Michael van Gerwen.

Dolan closed out a 10-7 win over the Dutchman in their first round match at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, setting up a meeting with 14th seed Damon Heta in the last 16.

Earlier on Sunday, Australia’s Heta beat another of the Irish hopefuls, Antrim youngster Josh Rock, 10-5.

But the evening belonged to Dolan, who made a fast start and then did enough to withstand an MVG fightback before progressing.

An early break of throw saw Dolan open up a 3-0 lead before the next five legs all stayed on throw to leave him 5-3 up in the best-of-19 match.

Dolan let the ninth leg slip through his fingers, allowing van Gerwen to win it with his 19th dart before holding throw to level up at 5-5.

But Dolan broke van Gerwen’s throw again to go 8-6 up before seeing out his win.

“For me, to get a win over Michael, I am over the moon,” Dolan told Sky Sports afterwards.

“I made enough opportunities, and I took enough of them to win the game. I’m over the moon.”

Later on Sunday, world champion and world number one Michael Smith was a comfortable 10-2 winner against Steve Beaton, and will face Chris Dobey in round two.