Brendan Dolan in action against Gary Anderson. Alamy Stock Photo
World Darts Championship

Fermanagh's Dolan edges out Gary Anderson to reach quarter-finals

Dolan won 4-3 at Alexandra Palace.
38 minutes ago

BRENDAN DOLAN HAS stunned Gary Anderson to progress at the World Darts Championships.

The Fermanagh native won a thrilling match 4-3, with the action going right down to the wire at Alexandra Palace.

Dolan now advances to the quarter-finals, where he will face Raymond van Barneveld or Luke Littler.

“That was some game,” Dolan told Sky Sports afterwards.

“I was wondering what was wrong with Gary but then he kicked into gear and the next thing he’s ahead of me. I’m wondering, ‘Don’t let this go, make him win it’ – it was in the lap of the Gods.

“It was a special win because I was playing one of the greats in my lifetime.

“To beat them in big games is special.

“I’ll take either Barney or Luke Littler.”

There will be a new name on the Sid Waddell Trophy, with Michael Smith dethroned.

More to follow.

The 42 Team
