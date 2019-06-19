Medal prospect Irvine a late withdrawal from Ireland's European Games squad

ONE OF IRELAND’S leading medal prospects, Brendan Irvine, has had to withdraw from competing at the European Games due to injury, as one of a number of changes to the original Team Ireland squad.

23-year-old Irvine, who won light flyweight silver at the inaugural European Games four years ago, has not travelled to Minsk, while Joe Ward has also dropped out after recently turning pro.

Irvine at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It means the boxing team, led by Bernard Dunne, travelled to Belarus yesterday with 11 fighters ahead of the first day of competition on Friday.

Injury has also ruled Ben Fletcher out of the judo competition, while cyclist Conor Dunne will not now compete in the men’s road race, but Derek Burnett and Aoife Gormally have qualified in the shooting events.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland are fielding 63 athletes across nine sports at the second edition of the European Games, which get underway on Friday and run until 30 June.

Team Ireland athletes:

Archery

Maeve Reidy (Recurve)

Athletics [15]

Nelvin Appiah-Konadu (High Jump)

Brandon Arrey (4 x 400m)

Stephen Gaffney (100m)

Conall Kirk (Pursuit)

Andrew Mellon (4 x 400m)

Gerard O’Donnell (110m hurdles)

Paul White (Pursuit)

Grace Casey (Javelin)

Ciara Deely (4 x 400m)

Sinead Denny (4 x 400m)

Victoria Harris (Pursuit)

Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles)

Sophie Meredith (Long Jump)

Amy O’Donoghue (Pursuit)

Niamh Whelan (100m)

Badminton [6]

Rachael Darragh (Singles)

Nhat Nguyen (Singles)

Chloe Magee and Samuel Magee (Mixed doubles)

Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds (Men’s doubles)

Boxing [13]

Tony Browne (Men’s heavy -91kg)

Regan Buckley (Men’s light fly -49kg)

Dean Gardiner (Men’s super heavy +91kg)

James McGivern (Men’s light welter -69kg)

Kieran Molloy (Men’s welter -69kg)

Michael Nevin (Men’s middle -75kg)

Kurt Walker (Men’s bantam -56kg)

Kellie Harrington (Women’s light -60kg)

Aoife O’Rourke (Women’s middle -75kg)

Grainne Walsh (Women’s welter -69kg)

Michaela Walsh (Women’s feather -57kg)

Canoe Sprint [2]

Jenny Egan (Women’s K1 200, 500, 5000)

Ronan Foley (Men’s K1 200, 500, 5000)

Cycling [16]

Mark Downey, TBC, Robert Jon McCarthy, Ryan Mullen, Michael O’Loughlin (Men’s road race)

Alice Sharpe (Women’s road race)

Mark Downey, Felix English, JB Murphy, Marc Potts, Fintan Ryan (Men’s track)

Lydia Boylan, Mia Griffin, Lydia Gurley, Shannon McCurley, Robyn Stewart, Orla Walsh (Women’s track)

Gymnastics [2]

Emma Slevin (Women’s all-around)

Adam Steele (Men’s all-around)

Judo [2]

Nathon Burns (Men’s half-lightweight -66kg)

Megan Fletcher (Women’s middleweight -70kg)

Shooting [2]

Aoife Gormally (Women’s shotgun trap)

Derek Burnett (Men’s shotgun trap).

