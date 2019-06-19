This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Medal prospect Irvine a late withdrawal from Ireland's European Games squad

The boxer has pulled out through injury, while Joe Ward will not compete after recently signing a pro deal.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 11:09 AM
38 minutes ago 261 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4688753

ONE OF IRELAND’S leading medal prospects, Brendan Irvine, has had to withdraw from competing at the European Games due to injury, as one of a number of changes to the original Team Ireland squad.

23-year-old Irvine, who won light flyweight silver at the inaugural European Games four years ago, has not travelled to Minsk, while Joe Ward has also dropped out after recently turning pro. 

Brendan Irvine dejected after his fight Irvine at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It means the boxing team, led by Bernard Dunne, travelled to Belarus yesterday with 11 fighters ahead of the first day of competition on Friday.

Injury has also ruled Ben Fletcher out of the judo competition, while cyclist Conor Dunne will not now compete in the men’s road race, but Derek Burnett and Aoife Gormally have qualified in the shooting events.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland are fielding 63 athletes across nine sports at the second edition of the European Games, which get underway on Friday and run until 30 June. 

Team Ireland athletes: 

Archery

  • Maeve Reidy (Recurve)

Athletics [15]

  • Nelvin Appiah-Konadu (High Jump)
  • Brandon Arrey (4 x 400m)
  • Stephen Gaffney (100m)
  • Conall Kirk (Pursuit)
  • Andrew Mellon (4 x 400m)
  • Gerard O’Donnell (110m hurdles)
  • Paul White (Pursuit)
  • Grace Casey (Javelin)
  • Ciara Deely (4 x 400m)
  • Sinead Denny (4 x 400m)
  • Victoria Harris (Pursuit)
  • Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles)
  • Sophie Meredith (Long Jump)
  • Amy O’Donoghue (Pursuit)
  • Niamh Whelan (100m)

Badminton [6]

  • Rachael Darragh (Singles)
  • Nhat Nguyen (Singles)
  • Chloe Magee and Samuel Magee (Mixed doubles)
  • Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds (Men’s doubles)

Boxing [13]

  • Tony Browne (Men’s heavy -91kg)
  • Regan Buckley (Men’s light fly -49kg)
  • Dean Gardiner (Men’s super heavy +91kg)
  • James McGivern (Men’s light welter -69kg)
  • Kieran Molloy (Men’s welter -69kg)
  • Michael Nevin (Men’s middle -75kg)
  • Kurt Walker (Men’s bantam -56kg)
  • Kellie Harrington (Women’s light -60kg)
  • Aoife O’Rourke (Women’s middle -75kg)
  • Grainne Walsh (Women’s welter -69kg)
  • Michaela Walsh (Women’s feather -57kg)

Canoe Sprint [2]

  • Jenny Egan (Women’s K1 200, 500, 5000)
  • Ronan Foley (Men’s K1 200, 500, 5000)

Cycling [16]

  • Mark Downey, TBC, Robert Jon McCarthy, Ryan Mullen, Michael O’Loughlin (Men’s road race)
  • Alice Sharpe (Women’s road race)
  • Mark Downey, Felix English, JB Murphy, Marc Potts, Fintan Ryan (Men’s track)
  • Lydia Boylan, Mia Griffin, Lydia Gurley, Shannon McCurley, Robyn Stewart, Orla Walsh (Women’s track)

Gymnastics [2]

  • Emma Slevin (Women’s all-around)
  • Adam Steele (Men’s all-around)

Judo [2]

  • Nathon Burns (Men’s half-lightweight -66kg)
  • Megan Fletcher (Women’s middleweight -70kg)

Shooting [2]

  • Aoife Gormally (Women’s shotgun trap)
  • Derek Burnett (Men’s shotgun trap).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie