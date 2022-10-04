Tipperary legend Brendan Maher joins Offaly hurling backroom team

TIPPERARY LEGEND BRENDAN Maher is set to join the Offaly senior hurling backroom team as a performance coach ahead of the 2023 campaign.
The three-time All-Ireland winner, who retired in 2021, will join Johnny Kelly’s ticket alongside his brother Martin, as first reported by Tipperary Live.
Maher captained Tipperary to All-Ireland success in 2016 and is familiar with Kelly from his time as manager of Borris-Ileigh.
Kelly was appointed senior manager last month after serving as a coach under Michael Fennelly for the past three seasons.
It has already been confirmed Coolderry’s Barry Teehan will continue as a selector while Former Galway All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Colm Callanan will remain with the group as goalkeeping coach.
Offaly compete in Division 2A and the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2023.
really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
COMMENTS