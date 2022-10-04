Tipperary legend Brendan Maher joins Offaly hurling backroom team

TIPPERARY LEGEND BRENDAN Maher is set to join the Offaly senior hurling backroom team as a performance coach ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The three-time All-Ireland winner, who retired in 2021, will join Johnny Kelly’s ticket alongside his brother Martin, as first reported by Tipperary Live.

Maher captained Tipperary to All-Ireland success in 2016 and is familiar with Kelly from his time as manager of Borris-Ileigh.

Kelly was appointed senior manager last month after serving as a coach under Michael Fennelly for the past three seasons.

It has already been confirmed Coolderry’s Barry Teehan will continue as a selector while Former Galway All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Colm Callanan will remain with the group as goalkeeping coach.

Offaly compete in Division 2A and the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2023.