Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 13 August 2021
Advertisement

'13 years at the top of his game' - tributes paid to retiring Tipperary great Maher

‘Inspirational. Driven. Leader.’

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Aug 2021, 9:43 AM
8 minutes ago 169 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5521877
End of the road: Brendan Maher.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
End of the road: Brendan Maher.
End of the road: Brendan Maher.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IN THE WAKE of Brendan Maher’s inter-county retirement, tributes have been flowing in from around the country for the Tipperary great.

Maher, 32, brought the curtain down on a glittering hurling career yesterday after an illustrious 13 seasons which yielded three All-Ireland titles, five Munster crowns and three All-Star awards.

The Borris-Ileigh man was ever present for Tipp since making his senior debut in 2009, with his remarkable comeback from a cruciate injury something that has been discussed quite a lot since the retirement news was announced.

Maher sustained the cruel injury setback in June 2018, before helping Tipperary to Liam MacCarthy glory and himself to an All-Star the following season. That wasn’t all; he also starred as his beloved Borris won county and provincial crowns, and reached the All-Ireland final the following January.

Premier boss Liam Sheedy led the tributes, writing on Twitter: “Immense contribution in the dressing room, on the pitch and off the pitch. Leadership in abundance and a privilege to have managed him at both minor and senior.”

Sheedy also paid a heartfelt tribute on Tipp FM. “Inspirational, leader and driven,” was his response when asked for three words to describe Maher as the interview wound down.

Former team-mates, opponents, and others have also penned some lovely words for Maher on social media. “Pound for pound the most important player for Tipperary since 2009,” Eddie Brennan reckons, with Henry Shefflin hailing, “13 years at the top of his game”. 

Liam Sheedy

Henry Shefflin

Eddie Brennan

Shane McGrath

Borris-Ileigh GAA

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Brian Hogan

Ray Boyne

Paddy Stapleton

John Casey

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie