'13 years at the top of his game' - tributes paid to retiring Tipperary great Maher

IN THE WAKE of Brendan Maher’s inter-county retirement, tributes have been flowing in from around the country for the Tipperary great.

Maher, 32, brought the curtain down on a glittering hurling career yesterday after an illustrious 13 seasons which yielded three All-Ireland titles, five Munster crowns and three All-Star awards.

The Borris-Ileigh man was ever present for Tipp since making his senior debut in 2009, with his remarkable comeback from a cruciate injury something that has been discussed quite a lot since the retirement news was announced.

Maher sustained the cruel injury setback in June 2018, before helping Tipperary to Liam MacCarthy glory and himself to an All-Star the following season. That wasn’t all; he also starred as his beloved Borris won county and provincial crowns, and reached the All-Ireland final the following January.

Premier boss Liam Sheedy led the tributes, writing on Twitter: “Immense contribution in the dressing room, on the pitch and off the pitch. Leadership in abundance and a privilege to have managed him at both minor and senior.”

Sheedy also paid a heartfelt tribute on Tipp FM. “Inspirational, leader and driven,” was his response when asked for three words to describe Maher as the interview wound down.

Former team-mates, opponents, and others have also penned some lovely words for Maher on social media. “Pound for pound the most important player for Tipperary since 2009,” Eddie Brennan reckons, with Henry Shefflin hailing, “13 years at the top of his game”.

Liam Sheedy

Immense contribution in the dressing room, on the pitch and off the pitch. Leadership in abundance and a privilege to have managed him at both minor and senior👏👏👏 https://t.co/9MW9Mzh5vq — Liam Sheedy (@LiamLsheedy) August 12, 2021

Henry Shefflin

13 years at the top of his game. Congratulations on a wonderful career #brendanmaher 👏👏👏 https://t.co/xklIKgvvFL — Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) August 12, 2021

Eddie Brennan

If there was 1 Tipp man we’d have loved to have in kk it was Brendan Maher pound for pound the most important player for Tipperary since 2009

Humble consistent & a real leader

Big boots to fill — Eddie Brennan (@NedzerB13) August 12, 2021

Shane McGrath

A honor to play with him. A pleasure to watch him. Will go down as one of the greats and rightly so..Brendan Maher @TipperaryGAA @Borris_GAA 👏🏻🇺🇦👑 pic.twitter.com/e2Z8z9raT8 — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) August 12, 2021

Borris-Ileigh GAA

Some are destined for greatness, very few achieve it 👏🏻🇺🇦 #ThankYouBrendan pic.twitter.com/pV7w5IVEPB — Borris-Ileigh GAA (@Borris_GAA) August 12, 2021

Brian Hogan

A fantastic player that I’ve always admired and whose never been found wanting for club or county in any position. Big loss to Tipperary and the inter county game in general. https://t.co/PPiydT6F1D — Brian Hogan (@hogie81) August 12, 2021

Ray Boyne

The older You get, the more you realise that there is no education you can get that is equal to that which you can get from contact with great people.

Brendan Maher - great person. https://t.co/XaeAS6wVny — Ray Boyne (@AnalysisGaa) August 12, 2021

Paddy Stapleton

Just completed my favourite @TheGAAHour show to date talking about the unbelievable career of Brendan. One of the greatest ever players and a man you would always follow into battle. pic.twitter.com/qapDDwNcfy — Paddy Stapleton (@pasaint) August 12, 2021

Sums it up well 🤝 https://t.co/CzB4jp4JQe — Paddy Stapleton (@pasaint) August 12, 2021

John Casey