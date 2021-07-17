Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 25°C Saturday 17 July 2021
Advertisement

Tributes paid following tragic death of Monaghan U20 captain Brendan Óg Duffy

Brendan Óg Duffy died in a car crash hours after captaining Monaghan to an Ulster championship semi-final win against Donegal.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 12:40 PM
39 minutes ago 8,223 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5498218

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN PAID to the memory of Monaghan U20 Gaelic football captain Brendan Óg Duffy , who has been named locally as the victim of a collision between two cars in Clontibret at approximately 11.30pm last night. 

The crash occurred hours after Óg Duffy captained Monaghan’s U20 side to victory in an Ulster championship semi-final against Donegal earlier that evening. Starting at centre-back, he played a key role as Monaghan recovered from a five-point half-time deficit to win 3-10 to 1-11. 

He was a member of the Monaghan Harps GAA club, who today announced that all activity at the club is postponed until further notice. “Our club is devastated at the news of the untimely death of our senior player and county U-20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh”, read their post on social media.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. All club activity has been postponed until further notice.”

The crash occurred on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret, Co. Monaghan. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses with any information related to the crash to come forward by contacting Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie