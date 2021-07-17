Tributes paid following tragic death of Monaghan U20 captain Brendan Óg Duffy

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN PAID to the memory of Monaghan U20 Gaelic football captain Brendan Óg Duffy , who has been named locally as the victim of a collision between two cars in Clontibret at approximately 11.30pm last night.

The crash occurred hours after Óg Duffy captained Monaghan’s U20 side to victory in an Ulster championship semi-final against Donegal earlier that evening. Starting at centre-back, he played a key role as Monaghan recovered from a five-point half-time deficit to win 3-10 to 1-11.

He was a member of the Monaghan Harps GAA club, who today announced that all activity at the club is postponed until further notice. “Our club is devastated at the news of the untimely death of our senior player and county U-20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh”, read their post on social media.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. All club activity has been postponed until further notice.”

The crash occurred on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret, Co. Monaghan. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses with any information related to the crash to come forward by contacting Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.