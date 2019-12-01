This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My main focus is very much with Leicester' - Rodgers addresses Arsenal links

The Foxes boss has been rumoured as a potential candidate to succeed Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 8:12 PM
19 minutes ago 818 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4914181
Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
Image: Ian MacNicol
Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
Image: Ian MacNicol

Brendan Rodgers has played down speculation that he could be set to exit Leicester City to take charge of Arsenal, stressing that he still has work to do at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes boss has been linked with the vacant managerial position at the Emirates Stadium following Unai Emery’s sacking last month, as the Gunners look to reverse their rough season.

Rodgers meanwhile has steered Leicester into the thick of a Premier League title race four campaigns on from their unlikely triumph, with his side second behind leaders Liverpool.

After snatching another three points late on against Everton on Sunday thanks to a Kelechi Iheanacho winner in injury time – to stay ahead of holders Manchester City – Rodgers was asked what his future holds, only to pour cold water over talk of a departure.

“Listen, there are probably clauses in most managers’ contracts,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s all hypothetical – you guys in the media need to write things.

“We got a brilliant win. We came back very well. I made a change eight, nine months ago. I feel so happy. We still have a lot of work to do.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work with some brilliant clubs and great institutions. The ambition was to help the club to arrive in the top six.”

Later asked by BBC Sport, he added: ”My main focus is very much with Leicester. They have been first-class with me. I have loved every minute since I came here.

“We have more work to do and I am excited about that. So my concentration at the moment is very much with Leicester.”

Jamie Vardy had earlier struck after the hour-mark against the Toffees to cancel out Richarlison’s opener and Rodgers admitted that he was elated with the way his side came back to claim the result – as well as complimenting referee Graham Scott following a clutch of VAR calls.

“[I'm] so proud of the team,” he added. ”Playing against a team 5-4-1 – then when you concede it’s even more difficult. We reiterated at half time about keeping the patience.

“In the second half we had an idea of changing the pattern. Just before we scored we started to break through. Then after the first goal we got good momentum.

“With a better pass we could have had more. I’m happy for him [Iheanacho] and the other guys because they don’t play as much. I’m so, so pleased.

“One thing to mention is that officials get criticism, but today was a real plus. The penalty when you see it back, [referee] Graham Scott gave it but VAR didn’t and was probably right. Then VAR proved Iheanacho’s strike was a goal.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie