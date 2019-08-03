This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rodgers regrets impending departure of 'special' Maguire

The Foxes boss says it’s ‘an incredible bit of business’ however.

By AFP Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 1:32 PM
55 minutes ago 2,492 Views 13 Comments
Harry Maguire: on the brink of Old Trafford switch.
Image: Tim Goode
Harry Maguire: on the brink of Old Trafford switch.
Image: Tim Goode

HARRY MAGUIRE, DESCRIBED as a “special player” by Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, is set to become the world’s most expensive defender after Manchester United agreed to pay a reported fee of £80 million (€87m).

The 26-year-old central defender — coveted by United since he starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals — is to undergo a medical at United over the weekend.

“The clubs have agreed (a fee) and there’s still some work for it to go through,” Rodgers told Sky Sports. “He’s a special player, he’s not a player that of course we would want to lose.

“He’s a top-class player, he’s a good man as well, and everything about Harry over the course of this pre-season, he knows there has been interest over the summer and he’s been super professional.”

Maguire’s fee out-strips Dutch international Matthijs van Ligt who in July moved to Juventus from Ajax for a combined fee of €75m plus €10.5m of add-ons.

De Ligt’s compatriot Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool £75m when he moved from Southampton in January 2018.

Maguire’s value has soared in five years, costing Hull just £2.5m when they signed him from Sheffield United in 2014 — Leicester then snapped him up in 2017 for £12m.

Maguire becomes United’s third summer signing following full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.

His arrival — provided he agrees personal terms and passes his medical — should provide United with the leadership and authority that has been missing from their defence.

They conceded 54 goals last term, only West Ham and Watford of the top 13 Premier League clubs let in more. Maguire will give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a surfeit of central defenders in taking the total to seven, although Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly is out of action till December with a knee injury. 

Maguire made 69 Premier League appearances for Leicester and signed a new five-year contract with the Foxes last September.

United’s transfer business is unlikely to stop there with a potential swap deal involving Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala joining them from Juventus and Belgian international Romelu Lukaku moving to the Italian champions.

 - © AFP 2019

AFP

