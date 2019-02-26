Brendan Rodgers to be named new Leicester boss

Brendan Rodgers: poised to return to the Premier League.

BRENDAN RODGERS HAS left Celtic to become Leicester’s new manager, according to reports in Scotland.

Neil Lennon is expected to take over at Parkhead until the end of the season, according to the Herald. John Kennedy, however, will likely be in the dugout for tomorrow night’s trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

Kolo Toure and Rodgers’ assistant Chris Davies will also join the Foxes.

Celtic will expect compensation of up to £5million from Leicester, who sacked Claude Puel in recent days.

