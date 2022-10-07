Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 7 October 2022
Advertisement

Brendan Rodgers reveals he turned down offers from two clubs

The Northern Irishman has found himself under pressure this season.

By Press Association Friday 7 Oct 2022, 6:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,313 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5887524
Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LEICESTER BOSS Brendan Rodgers says he has twice turned down offers to leave the club.

The Northern Irishman has found himself under pressure this season after the Foxes’ difficult start to the campaign saw them lose six successive games.

But Rodgers says he never felt his position was under threat and says that the loyalty between the two parties has run both ways after revealing he had the chance to leave the club twice.

He was linked with the Arsenal job before Mikel Arteta got it in December 2019 and was also courted by Newcastle after Steve Bruce’s sacking last year.

When asked about his support from chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who was at Monday’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Rodgers said: “I don’t need it. I really don’t.

“I spoke to Top before the game but he has been over for other games when we have been losing. He and his family and the other staff here have always been super supportive of me.

“They understand the challenges we’ve had over the summer. They understand the difficulties and where I’m coming from.

“But they know they have total respect from me so I don’t need Top or anyone to sit me down. They trust I can do the job.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“They know my loyalty to here because I stayed when maybe I could have left.

“But that doesn’t mean they owe me anything. I want to do it for the club, the fans, the supporters and they trust me to do that. And if I don’t they’ll tell me.”

Asked directly when it was he had the opportunity to leave, Rodgers said: “It’s a different story. Twice.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie