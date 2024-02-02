Brendan Rodgers 'taken aback' by Adam Idah's attributes

BRENDAN RODGERS says Adam Idah has the potential to make a big impact at Celtic.

The Ireland international completed a loan move from Norwich City until the end of the season on Deadline Day.

Idah has made over 100 appearances for the Canaries since his debut in 2019, scoring 17 goals since graduating from their academy.

However, the Cork native has struggled at times with form and injuries and has started in less than half of Norwich’s Championship games this season.

Rodgers acknowledges the striker has yet to fulfil his potential but is hopeful a move to Scotland can reinvigorate his career.

Advertisement

“He’s the level of player that we would liked to have brought in,” the manager told Sky Sports.

“I’ve mentioned before that we could only really bring in what I felt was quality signings and I think the two guys that we’ve brought in [Idah and German winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna] over the short and longer term can do really well for us.

“Adam is a young player that I had seen in the Premier League breaking through as a youngster and I’ve got to say that I was taken aback by his attributes. I think for one reason or another it hasn’t quite worked out for him so far at Norwich, he had some injuries and whatever else but there’s no doubting his talent.

“He’s a big, big talent with huge potential still and at 22, a player that has great years ahead of him. We’ll work with each other and see if we can maximise that talent. I know he’s delighted to be here and I’m delighted that he is as well.”

Idah himself expressed excitement after completing the move ahead of a potential debut against Aberdeen on Saturday.

“The last couple of days have been very stressful but I’m so happy to be here.

“I found out there was interest on Monday morning and from there it kicked on and I was here, there and everywhere.

“It was a no-brainer. I have always said I wanted to play for Celtic.

“It’s such a big club and the gaffer here has an amazing history. With him developing all these young players, it will suit me to a tee.”

He continued: “With the Irish background and my friends and family back home, we all support Celtic.

“We played Celtic in pre-season last year and when I walked out into the stadium it was a big shock to me and just gave me goosebumps.

“I always wanted to play here, I just didn’t think it would be this early, so I am even more excited to be here.

“My phone was popping off on Thursday night and all the messages from the fans have been amazing. I am very thankful for their big welcome and I am looking forward to seeing them in person.”