Ireland international leaves Celtic for West Brom on loan

MIKEY JOHNSTONE SAYS he is ready to “hit the ground running” after completing his loan move from Celtic to West Brom for the remainder of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international has been on the fringes under Brendan Rodgers this season and explained how the enthusiasm of Baggies

“I want to hit the ground running and make an impact right away,” he said.

“I think the deal has been rumbling on since the start of the window, so I’m just happy to get it over the line.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of forward Georgie Kelly from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.



Welcome to Brunton Park, Georgie! https://t.co/fHn1xYhTdd — Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) February 1, 2024

“Right from the start, the gaffer Carlos Corberán was on to me to get me in. He was telling me all about the way he likes to play and bits about the club.

“I was really keen as soon as I spoke to him. He’s impressive. You know exactly what he needs from you and it’s exactly the type of manager I like to work under.”

Elsewhere, former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly has left Rotherham United for League One Carlisle United.

The Donegal native has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Brunton Park with boss Paul Simpson hoping the 27-year-old can overcome a slight injury to make his debut at Leyton Orient this weekend.

“He’s a player we’ve liked for the last 12 months. He’s struggled to get game time at Rotherham and the opportunity came up to sign him on a permanent deal,” Simpson said.

“I’m absolutely delighted we’ve been able to get him in. He’s a player who is for now but also for the long-term. We want somebody else to go up there with Luke Armstrong and Georgie certainly fits the bill.

“He’s a good size and he had a fantastic goalscoring record when he was over in Ireland. He’s a big, strong, physical number nine and I think he’ll be somebody who can cause problems at this level.

“He’s coming into us with a slight niggle in his calf which has meant he’s missed a few days of training this week, so we need to have a look and check whether he’s ok for the weekend.”