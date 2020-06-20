Liverpool loanee stars for Swansea, Brentford boost Premier League hopes

Swansea City's Rhian Brewster (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.

Swansea City's Rhian Brewster (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.

BRENTFORD BOOSTED THEIR hopes of promotion to the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Championship rivals Fulham today.

Late goals from Said Benrahma and Emiliano Marcondes saw the Bees move to within just one point of Scott Parker’s side in third.

Meanwhile, in today’s other early Championship kick-off, a brace from Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster as well as another from Andrew Ayew saw Swansea earn a 3-0 win away to Middlesbrough.

Emiliano Marcondes came off the bench to make an immediate impact for Brentford, first teeing up Said Benrahma before lashing home a fine strike of his own.

With a draw looking likely, Marcondes produced a clever pass for Benrahma’s clinical finish with only two minutes left.

Marcondes added insult to injury by firing home three minutes later himself, with Benrahma returning the favour and this time applying the assist for the midfielder.

Fulham were left to rue Aleksandar Mitrovic’s disallowed goal, with the Serbia striker’s smart finish ruled out for offside.

Bobby Decordova-Reid struck the woodwork for the hosts, who are six points behind second placed West Bromwich Albion in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom face Birmingham later on the first day of the second tier restart, while leaders Leeds travel to Cardiff on Sunday.

© – AFP 2020

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy