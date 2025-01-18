The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Last-gasp Nunez goals get leaders Liverpool out of jail
PREMIER LEAGUE leaders Liverpool won 2-0 away to Brentford today.
Darwin Nunez scored twice in second-half stoppage time to secure a victory.
More to follow
