Friday 19 July, 2019
Brewster hopes to fill Sturridge's ‘big boots’ at Liverpool

The 19-year-old attacker is determined to repay the faith shown in him by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Jul 2019, 4:52 PM
262 Views 1 Comment
Liverpool's Rhian Brewster.
Image: Michael Regan
Liverpool's Rhian Brewster.
Liverpool's Rhian Brewster.
Image: Michael Regan

RHIAN BREWSTER IS ready to fill the “big boots” of Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool and repay the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp.

The 19-year-old has long been tipped for the top at Anfield, and a number of exciting performances at academy level, along with an impressive strike rate, have seen him billed as a potential star of the future.

Now, with injury struggles having been overcome, the U17 World Cup winner is ready to make his mark and force his way into contention under Klopp.

Competitive minutes could come his way in 2019-20, with an attacking berth having opened up following the departure of Sturridge at the end of his contract.

And Brewster has told Liverpool’s official website of the praise he has received from a manager looking for a promising youngster to prove his worth.

“He has said it quite a few times now and I just want to repay his faith in me,” said the London-born forward. “It is alright him saying it, but it is for me to go out there and do it. I’m looking forward to doing that.

“Of course it’s sad that Daniel has gone, but it’s a gap for me and hopefully I can fill his big boots. He’s not a bad player! Hopefully I can push on this season.”

Brewster has staked a serious claim to a more regular role with his efforts in pre-season so far, with three goals recorded across outings against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City. He is now part of the squad preparing for meetings with Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting in America.

When asked about his form, he added: “I got two goals against Tranmere and a goal against Bradford, but coming to the US we’ve got Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting. It’s going to be a tough task but it will be good to get more minutes in this heat. Hopefully I can get a few more goals and push on.”

Despite not taking in any outings for Liverpool last season, Brewster was an unused substitute in the Reds’ Champions League final win over Tottenham and now has a European Cup winners’ medal to his name.

