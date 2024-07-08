Irish coach Brian Barry-Murphy leaves Manchester City role

BRIAN BARRY-MURPHY has confirmed his departure from Manchester City after three years with the Premier League champions.

The Cork native was head coach of the Elite Development Squad and led the side to successive Premier League 2 triumphs in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, with City in the process also becoming the first team to win three successive PL2 titles.

Barry-Murphy joined City in 2021 after being in charge of EFL side Rochdale and helped to develop stars like Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis.

“ “I have made the decision to leave my position as Head Coach of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad,” he wrote on social media.

“I take great pride in what we have achieved during my tenure and have enjoyed an amazing three years working with some of the world’s best coaches and players – I will always be thankful for the opportunity to work at such a great club.

“However, I feel I have taken the role as far as possible and feel ready for a new challenge. Looking forward to the next chapter. See you there.”

Former Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny had wanted Barry-Murphy to become part of his coaching staff but City’s policy of coaches not double-jobbing meant it was a non-runner.

And while the manager position remains vacant almost a year on Barry-Murphy had not previously been in the frame for the role.

City’s Academy Director, Thomas Kruecken, praised his impact at the club: “Brian has made a huge contribution in his time.

“Guiding our Under-21s to two successive Premier League 2 titles was a superb achievement and he deserves great credit for the role he played.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Brian for all of his efforts during his time at the Club and to wish him well for his future career.”