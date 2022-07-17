Brian Cody: 'Our players just deserve fantastic admiration for the way they fought it out'

BRIAN CODY HAILED his Kilkenny players for their performance in defeat as their heroic effort just came up short against All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Cody’s team were attempting to stop Limerick completing three-in-a-row and produced a hugely competitive display in chalking up 2-26 before they suffered a two-point loss.

“It was close for sure at the end,” reflected Cody afterwards.

“Ah look I mean we’re playing the All-Ireland champions. According to most people’s predictions we weren’t at the level to even have a chance of getting to an All-Ireland final. But I think our players just deserve fantastic admiration for the way they fought it out.

“The early goal gave them obviously a huge boost. Half-time, four points down. Second half then we fought it out and unfortunate we didn’t get to where we wanted to get to. We congratulate Limerick as All-Ireland champions, three-in-a-row champions, which is a huge achievement for them. I think every Kilkenny person should be very, very proud of the Kilkenny team (that) performed. Obviously hugely disappointed all the players are but again I just have huge pride for the way they performed.”

Martin Keoghan celebrates scoring Kilkenny's second goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kilkenny were spurred on in the second half by the impact of their bench, five substitutes chipping in with points.

“We got a good reaction obviously. That’s what it’s for. People will always think about that because players come on and make a difference but also there were so many players on the pitch and they all stood up, they were manly and they were strong and they were powerful and they just fought it out to the bitter end.

“They had everything that you’d want them to have. Again, one team will always go home very, very disappointed and unfortunately today that’s us.”

Cody was asked to compare Limerick’s three-in-a-row stars with the successful four-in-a-row Kilkenny outfit that he managed in the 2000s.

“I wouldn’t even begin to think about a question like that to be honest. I just think they’ve won three All-Irelands in a row, good teams don’t do that – great teams do that really. They’re a top class team. They’ve proven it over the last three years. Our four in a row team is quite a while ago now so we won’t even discuss the achievement of that because today’s final is all that mattered to us.

“Limerick have excellent, excellent individuals. Their team again, you can always talk about individuals but it’s always about everybody on the pitch.”

