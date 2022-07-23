Membership : Access or Sign Up
Brian Cody calls time on legendary reign as Kilkenny manager

He won 11 All-Irelands and 18 Leinster titles in his 24 inter-county seasons at the helm.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 2:10 PM
8 minutes ago 5,471 Views 7 Comments
Brian Cody celebrates after this year's Leinster final win.
BRIAN CODY HAS stepped down from his role as Kilkenny senior hurling manager after glittering career.

Cody guided his team to the All-Ireland final this summer but they lost out to Limerick by two points in a thrilling encounter.

The James Stephens clubman first took charge  in November 1998 and has been at the helm for a staggering 24 senior inter-county seasons.

In that time he achieved phenomenal success in winning the Liam MacCarthy Cup 11 times as Kilkenny boss.

Cody also won 18 Leinster senior championships and 10 National Leagues, working with some of the greatest players the game has seen and constructing brilliant teams.

In a statement confirming the much speculated news that Cody will be relinquishing the reins after more than two decades in charge, Kilkenny GAA said: “On behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere, Kilkenny County Board extends sincere gratitude to Brian for his life time of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager, working tirelessly with a single aim, to do what was best for Kilkenny hurling.

“The Board would also like to acknowledge the bond Brian helped create between team management, players, County Board, clubs and supporters clubs as all worked seamlessly together in preparing our teams while organising and promoting our games.

We are aware of the huge debt we owe Brian for the wonderful successes and occasions we have enjoyed as we watched the teams he created play and succeed. Wherever and whenever our games are discussed in the future, Brian Cody’s achievements will be the benchmark managers will be measured by.

“We wish Brian all the best in the future.

“Brian, Go raibh míle maith agat, guimis gach rath ort as seo amach.”

