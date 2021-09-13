Brian Cody reappointed for remarkable 24th season as Kilkenny senior hurling manager

Cody has won 11 All-Irelands and 17 Leinster titles with Kilkenny (so far).

BRIAN CODY’S LEGENDARY Kilkenny tenure will extend to a remarkable 24th season after his reappointment was ratified by the county board on Monday night.

Cody turned 67 this summer, a few days before the Cats’ victory over Dublin in the Leinster final — the 17th provincial crown of his reign.

Kilkenny have also won 11 All-Ireland titles on Cody’s watch since he first took charge in late 1998.

“Following a meeting of the Kilkenny GAA County Board on Monday night, Brian Cody has been ratified as Kilkenny Senior Manager for the 2022 season,” a statement read.

“James McGarry, Martin Comerford and Conor Phelan will be selectors for the season ahead.”

Derek Lyng will continue on in charge of the county’s U20 side for another campaign, with Peter Barry, Michael Rice and Peter Donovan rubber-stamped as his selectors.

Niall Bergin has been ratified as U17 manager having previously served as selector under Richie Mulrooney. Bergin’s backroom team has yet to be confirmed.

