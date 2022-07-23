Membership : Access or Sign Up
'The fire has always been there' - Tributes pour in for departing Brian Cody

His former player Jackie Tyrrell said that he was ‘honoured to have been managed by the greatest manager ever.’

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 3:42 PM
34 minutes ago 1,373 Views 1 Comment
Brian Cody is departing his role as Kilkenny senior hurling manager after 24 seasons.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SATURDAY AFTERNOON MARKED the end of an era as Brian Cody lowered the curtain on his remarkable 24-season spell at the helm of the Kilkenny senior hurlers.

The James Stephens man guided his native county to 11 All-Irelands, 18 Leinster titles and 10 National Leagues after taking the reins in 1998, and most recently brought Kilkenny to yet another final — his 19th, including replays — where they were narrowly edged out by John Kiely’s three-in-a-row-winning Limerick.

While thoughts will now naturally turn towards the identification of Cody’s successor in Kilkenny, tributes were immediately paid to the greatest inter-county manager the GAA has ever seen upon confirmation of his departure.

Speaking on RTÉ prior to today’s first All-Ireland camogie quarter-final between Cork and Waterford, 2009 All Star Elaine Aylward of Kilkenny suggested that we’ll never again see the likes of Cody at this level of the game.

“What manager is going to put 24 years into senior inter-county management these days?” she asked. “He’s been a legend of the game, both as a player [and as a manager]. He’s been around so long, the retro jerseys are nearly back in at this stage — the ones they wore back then!

“What he’s done for Kilkenny hurling, he’s revitalised the team time and time again. He trained Michael Carey this year, he trained DJ [Carey] back in his pomp. To have seen that turnover and to have kept Kilkenny successful for that 24-year period is a massive, massive testament to the man.”

Twelve-time All-Ireland winner Ann Downey, whose spell in charge of the Kilkenny camogie team occurred while Cody was managing the hurlers, said of the news: “The rumour all week was that maybe there would be a change but now that it’s come, it’s still a shock to everyone.

“I mean, Brian has been there for so long and given so much to hurling.

Even myself, when I was there with the camogie team, he could not have been more helpful. I’m personally said to see him go but grateful for everything that he’s brought to Kilkenny hurling.

“I wish him the very best.”

Paudie Murray, the four-time All-Ireland-winning manager with Cork who gave 11 years of service to his own county from the sideline, said:

The one thing that impressed me the whole time — be it in a league match, a challenge match or a championship match: he’s spitting in the hands. The fire has always been there. Every team that he has put out played with that real Cody desire. It’s extraordinary.

“To spend so long there”, Murray added, “I just don’t know how he did it because it is consuming, there is pressure coming from a county like Kilkenny because they expect results every year.

“What I’m just thinking of here now is: what’s he going to do next year? Because 1998 is when he started, he’s obviously in a routine. I’m sure his wife will probably be unhappy, now, at this stage because she’ll probably see more of him!”

Murray’s assessment of that famed Cody ‘fire’ was a common theme as the world of the GAA attempted to apply context to Cody’s greatness.

On Twitter, former Kilkenny hurler Jackie Tyrrell, who won nine All-Irelands and four All Stars under Cody, described himself as “one of the very, very lucky ones to have witnessed Brian Cody up close in action.

“His passion and love for Kilkenny hurling is unparalleled,” Tyrrell added. “Honoured to have been managed by the greatest manager ever.”

Tyrrell’s former team-mate Brian Hogan, who won seven All-Irelands and two All Stars under Cody, said he was “lucky enough to have hurled for him for a decade and learned so much.”

