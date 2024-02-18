'It’s just going to be a full journey back to recovery for him' - Brian Dooher on Feargal Logan

TYRONE JOINT MANAGER Brian Dooher has not set a time-limit on any potential return to the sideline for his managerial partner, Feargal Logan.

The duo, who managed Tyrone to the 2021 All-Ireland title, had committed to another three years in charge of the Red Hands prior to the start of this season.

However, Logan was unable to attend Tyrone’s recent league defeat to Derry in Celtic Park after experiencing what a statement referred to as some ‘health issues,’ and he was not present for the league defeat at home to Galway.

“Feargal’s doing well and recovering well. We’re all glad to see that. It’s just going to be a full journey back to recovery for him. We’ll see how long it takes,” said Dooher.

Pressed on if Logan might appear back on the sideline at some stage, he said, “It’s not for me to determine that. He’s recovering well and that’s as much as I know. We’re just sending best wishes to him and he’s definitely doing well.”

Dooher was then asked if that presented a significant challenge to him. Unlike some counties, Tyrone are managed by two men who have busy professional lives outside of their management roles of an intercounty team.

He said, “We’ve a strong backroom panel here and plenty of others putting their shoulder to the wheel. There’s a lot of people doing what they normally do, so there’s no issue there.”