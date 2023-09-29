Records will be broken as Fenton, Clifford and Rogers shortlisted for Footballer of the Year

DUBLIN’S ALL-IRELAND winner Brian Fenton, along with beaten finalist David Clifford and Brendan Rogers of Derry, have been shortlisted as the three contenders for the 2023 PwC GAA-GPA Footballer of the Year award.

Fenton stands a chance of becoming the first footballer to win the award three times, after previously claiming it in 2018 and 2020.

The only other player to have won it twice is Meath’s Trevor Giles, in 1996 and 1999.

However, a win for David Clifford would mean the first time the title was retained by a player after last year’s success for the Fossa man.

Brendan Rogers makes up the threesome and he could be the very first player from Derry to win the award.

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players and the awards take place on 17 November at the RDS, with the football awards being revealed on the live show.