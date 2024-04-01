Dublin to consider appeal after Brian Fenton sees red against Derry

DUBLIN WILL CONSIDER appealing Brian Fenton’s red card after the midfielder was sent off in yesterday’s National League final defeat to Derry.

Fenton was shown a red card by referee Conor Lane following an altercation with Eunan Mulholland in extra-time.

As it stands, Fenton is now set to miss Dublin’s Leinster Championship opener against Meath or Longford on 14 April, but Farrell said the All-Ireland champions are likely to challenge the card.

“I sort of half saw it,” Farrell said.

Advertisement

“I would need to look at the video to be honest to see what went went on. It would not be in Brian’s character. I saw him pushing a player; now that could be a sending off, I don’t know but anyway I am sure that the powers that be and our own county board will take a look at that and see what happens.”

Despite losing Fenton, Dublin went on to force penalties thanks to Greg McEnaney’s late goal, with Derry winning the subsequent shoot-out 3-1.

“There is a bit of a lottery going on with penalties but it was a good experience for us today to be in it,” Farrell said.

“There is nothing like the immersive experience, you can plan for things and theorise about things that you may see in the future but until you actually go through it, the learning is not the same so from that point of view it was good to experience it.

“We won’t be looking at the penalties, we will be looking at what went on for the 70 minutes and the 20 minutes after that to help us move on and improve where we need to.

“The lads showed great character because we were flat at times today, for whatever reason. That energy and drive wasn’t there that we would have hoped.

“It looked at stages that they could pull away but we were able to hang on in there and the lads showed great character. And then in injury time to get over the bad start and salvage something and take it to penalties which was encouraging for sure.

“But we would be disappointed with goal chances coughed up, kickouts conceded today. There’s loads to work on and we knew that to be fair – that that was the case and it’s great to actually see it, front and centre there today.

“We can take this game, look at the performance and really analyse it that we can learn a lot from it.”