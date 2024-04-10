Brian Fenton's one match suspension upheld by Hearings Committee

DUBLIN MIDFIELDER BRIAN Fenton has had his hearing turned down by the Central Hearings Committee.

Fenton was seeking to have his one-match suspension overturned for an offence during the National League Division 1 final defeat against Derry.

Should Fenton not take the option of pursuing it through an appeal, he will be ruled out of the start of their upcoming Leinster senior football championship defence when they face Meath this Sunday.

With the league final coming to the climax, Fenton reacted to a tackle by Derry substitute Eunan Mulholland and made contact off the ball soon after.

Referee Conor Lane took a dim view and dismissed him for a Category 3 offence in the Official Guide, which is, ‘Behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent.’

Fenton requested a hearing which took place on Tuesday night.

The Hearings Committee upheld the decision and imposed the following sanction; ‘One Match Suspension in the same Code and at the same Level, applicable to the next game in the combination of National League/Inter-County Senior Championship, even if that game occurs in the following year.’

Fenton still has the option of an appeal, which would be held by the Central Appeals Committee.