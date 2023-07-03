All Ireland winning U20 manager Flanagan steps down from Kildare role

ALL IRELAND WINNING U20 manager, Brian Flanagan, has stepped down from his role with Kildare.

In his three years in charge, he won two Leinster Championships, reached two All-Ireland Finals, and was in charge in 2023 when Kildare won the U20 All-Ireland football final.

Flanagan will naturally come into the frame for a number of county management jobs around the province, with Laois a potential destination if Billy Sheehan decides to step away.

In a statement from Flanagan, published through the county board website, he said, “I would like to thank my incredible backroom team(s) over the three years who worked tirelessly for the good of Kildare football. I would hope that as many of you as possible will stay involved into the future, in particular, my selectors Padraic Cribben, Sean O’Dea and Tommy Konstantin.

“You helped finish the journey that began three years ago with Emmet, Mark and Brian.

“I would also like to thank the County Board for their support, in particular, Chairperson Mick Gorman.

“To the Kildare fans that turned out in such numbers to support these young footballers over the past three years: You were incredible, and I can’t thank you enough for the encouragement you gave to these young players.”

The statement continued, “To the most important people – the players!

“You made the journey memorable and gave the people of Kildare some brilliant days out. You are the most honest, resilient and determined bunch of young footballers I have ever worked with. You are a credit to yourselves, your clubs, and your families. Thank you all so much.

“And finally, to my wife and children. This journey would not have been possible without your unwavering support each step of the way.”

The county board added, “Brian is a gentleman, and we cannot thank him enough for his contribution to Kildare GAA over the past three years.

“We would like to wish him the very best of luck in the future.”