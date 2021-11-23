Membership : Access or Sign Up
Munster SFC winner retires from Tipperary after 12-year career

Brian Fox was a key player in the team that famously ended an 85-year-wait for provincial success last year.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,391 Views 1 Comment
Brian Fox in action for Tipperary.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TIPPERARY FOOTBALLER BRIAN Fox has called time on his inter-county career.

The Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill man, who made his senior debut with Tipperary in 2009, was a key player in the side that ended an 85-year wait for Munster glory last year.

Fox previously lined out for the Premier County minor side and made his debut in 2006. He steps away as Tipperary’s longest serving player on the current panel.

“After 14 years playing with Tipperary, I feel now is the right time to step away from intercounty football,” Fox said in a statement this morning.

“I feel very honoured to have been given the opportunity to represent my county and even more privileged to have played alongside and enjoyed a few successes with some of the most talented footballers Tipperary has ever produced.

“Firstly, I would like to thank all the Tipperary players I’ve shared a dressing room with. The great memories and friendships will always be prized more than any silverware won. I am also very grateful to the various managers and their backroom teams who gave me so much advice and encouragement throughout my career.

“I always received great support from the Tipperary County Board, team sponsors and the GPA. I wish to thank them all. I would like to make special mention of the Friends of Tipperary Football, a group of the most loyal supporters who follow the team to the four corners of the country and do their best to promote and grow football at all levels in Tipperary. It was a pleasure getting to know all of you and celebrate some special moments along the way.

“To my club, Eire Og Annacarty Donohill, a very special thanks to everyone in the club. We are a small but proud club, and I couldn’t have been prouder to have represented you for Tipperary. I look forward to many more years in the blue and white.

“My parents, Kevin and Josefa, who instilled a huge love of Gaelic games in me, and did everything to help me try and realise my dream of playing for Tipperary. My siblings Fiona, Karen and Kev who in no small way helped me develop my competitive nature! And to all my extended family and friends who have travelled everywhere in convoy to support me and made those memorable moments all that bit more special, Thank you.

“I am very fortunate to have had the support of my wife Siobhan throughout the course of my career. She has seen all the highs and lows and often been the sympathetic ear after a tough loss but that has just made the good days that bit sweeter. Last years Munster final victory was obviously the highlight of my career but getting to share it with her and our two children Tadhg and Lily made it all the more magical.

“Finally, I want to wish David and the lads all the best for the year ahead. I look forward to watching and roaring you on from the stands for what I’m sure will be many more great days. Tipp Abu”.

