Saturday 3 December 2022
Dundalk legend Brian Gartland retires from football

The 36-year-old won five league titles and three FAI Cups with Dundalk.

11 minutes ago 244 Views 0 Comments
Brian Gartland celebrates (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUNDALK DEFENDER BRIAN Gartland has announced his retirement from football after a success-laden decade with the Lilywhites.

Gartland, 36, won five League of Ireland Premier Division titles with Dundalk as well as three FAI Cups.

The Dubliner’s decision to hang up his boots stems from the cruciate ligament injury he picked up against Shamrock Rovers 18 months ago.

Though club captain Gartland appeared for Dundalk in a pre-season friendly with Cobh Ramblers in January, the physical knock-on effects from the cruciate blow have hampered his efforts to get back on the pitch properly in 2022.

“It’s been incredible,” Gartland said of his career on Twitter.

“I gave it everything. I’ve loved every minute of it… and I’ve dreaded this day.

“I gave it one last shot but unfortunately after the injury the body just can’t get back and stay fit enough to do the job I love.”

A Dundalk statement said that, “After ten seasons at Oriel Park, club captain Brian Gartland, one of the greatest players to wear a Dundalk jersey, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36. Thanks for everything.”

