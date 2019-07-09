Dundalk captain Gartland commits future to the Lilywhites

BRIAN GARTLAND HAS handed Dundalk a timely boost ahead of their Champions League qualifying tie against Riga FC, with the club captain putting pen-to-paper on a new contract at Oriel Park.

Gartland has agreed terms on a deal which will see him remain with the League of Ireland champions until the end of the 2020 season.

The 32-year-old defender joined the Lilywhites from Portadown in July 2013 and has become an integral member of the Dundalk side, playing a key part in their four title-winning campaigns since.

Gartland, appointed skipper this season, has also won two FAI Cups and two EA Sports Cups during his time at Dundalk.

News of his contract renewal comes ahead of Wednesday evening’s first qualifying round first leg against Riga at Oriel Park.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done,” he said. “I’ve been at Dundalk for six great years already and it’s the only place I want to be, so to come to an agreement that secures my future and that both myself and the club are happy with is terrific.

Gartland has made 214 Dundalk appearances. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“There’s nowhere else in the country that you’d want to be playing football. The ambition of the club and the plans going forward are really exciting. It’s great to be a part of and I hope that I can play my part and help drive it forward to continued success.”

Head coach Vinny Perth added: “Having Brian signed on for next year is really positive for us as a team. Brian is our captain and leader and, while he continues to lead on the pitch, I cannot understate the value he also gives us off it.

“With the changes to our club in January, Brian has also been a rock for me personally. The club, board and owners recognised this and we are more than happy to extend his contract. The management team are excited to have Brian on board and look forward to working with him again next season.”

