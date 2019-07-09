This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk captain Gartland commits future to the Lilywhites

The news of the defender’s contract renewal comes ahead of Dundalk’s Champions League qualifier against Riga tomorrow night.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 630 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4717121
Gartland at Dundalk training this morning ahead of their Champions League clash with Riga.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Gartland at Dundalk training this morning ahead of their Champions League clash with Riga.
Gartland at Dundalk training this morning ahead of their Champions League clash with Riga.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

BRIAN GARTLAND HAS handed Dundalk a timely boost ahead of their Champions League qualifying tie against Riga FC, with the club captain putting pen-to-paper on a new contract at Oriel Park. 

Gartland has agreed terms on a deal which will see him remain with the League of Ireland champions until the end of the 2020 season.

The 32-year-old defender joined the Lilywhites from Portadown in July 2013 and has become an integral member of the Dundalk side, playing a key part in their four title-winning campaigns since.

Gartland, appointed skipper this season, has also won two FAI Cups and two EA Sports Cups during his time at Dundalk.

News of his contract renewal comes ahead of Wednesday evening’s first qualifying round first leg against Riga at Oriel Park.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done,” he said. “I’ve been at Dundalk for six great years already and it’s the only place I want to be, so to come to an agreement that secures my future and that both myself and the club are happy with is terrific.

Brian Gartland celebrates after the game Gartland has made 214 Dundalk appearances. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“There’s nowhere else in the country that you’d want to be playing football. The ambition of the club and the plans going forward are really exciting. It’s great to be a part of and I hope that I can play my part and help drive it forward to continued success.”

Head coach Vinny Perth added: “Having Brian signed on for next year is really positive for us as a team. Brian is our captain and leader and, while he continues to lead on the pitch, I cannot understate the value he also gives us off it.

“With the changes to our club in January, Brian has also been a rock for me personally. The club, board and owners recognised this and we are more than happy to extend his contract. The management team are excited to have Brian on board and look forward to working with him again next season.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie