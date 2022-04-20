Brian Hughes completes double century with Perth success

Winners' enclosure: Harry Skelton, AP McCoy, Brian Hughes, Willie Carson and Peter Scudamore after the champion jockey elect won his 200th season win at Perth.

Winners' enclosure: Harry Skelton, AP McCoy, Brian Hughes, Willie Carson and Peter Scudamore after the champion jockey elect won his 200th season win at Perth.

BRIAN HUGHES BECAME only the fourth jump jockey to ride 200 winners in a season after steering Dreams Of Home to victory at Perth on Wednesday.

Ahead of being crowned champion jockey for the second time at Sandown this weekend, Hughes joined Tony McCoy, Richard Johnson and Peter Scudamore as a double centurion with just four days of the campaign remaining.

It has long since been inevitable that the 36-year-old would regain the title he lost to Harry Skelton last term, having ridden nearly 100 winners more than the reigning champion and Sam Twiston-Davies.

Advertisement

A BRILLIANT ACHIEVEMENT 👏



Brian Hughes becomes only the fourth jump jockey in history to ride 200 winners in a season as he guides Dreams Of Home to success at @PerthRacecourse 🏆



Congratulations, Brian! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/M7uTgd6yDb — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 20, 2022 Source: Racing TV /Twitter

He became the first northern-based jockey to ride 150 winners in a season when booting home a four-timer at Carlisle in February and has had his eyes firmly fixed on the 200 ever since.

After moving within one of the milestone with a double at Sedgefield on Tuesday, Hughes headed to Scotland with a strong book of five rides.

And while he pulled up Laffite and finished last of five on Uncle Alastair in the first two races, he made it third time lucky aboard Dreams Of Home in the Bob Nelson Capercaillie Handicap Chase.

Sent straight to the lead, Donald McCain’s 6-4 favourite had most of his rivals on the stretch early in the home straight and had just enough in the tank to hold Coach Carter at bay by half a length.