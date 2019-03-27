This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Relief over injury fears for Cork forward after hamstring scan

Brian Hurley is not expected to be sidelined for more than a month.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 965 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4562619
Brian Hurley hit two goals in action for Cork against Armagh last Sunday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Brian Hurley hit two goals in action for Cork against Armagh last Sunday.
Brian Hurley hit two goals in action for Cork against Armagh last Sunday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK FOOTBALLER BRIAN Hurley has received a boost with the news that the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s league tie against Armagh is not a recurrence of the severe problem that has required him to previously undergo two major operations.

The 26-year-old scored two early goals from play in Sunday afternoon’s match in the Athletic Grounds before being forced off in the 48th minute. Cork defeated Armagh 3-9 to 1-14 but ultimately suffered relegation to Division 3 due to Clare’s win over Tipperary.

There were concerns for Hurley after his history of hamstring problems but a scan has revealed that the Castlehaven forward has not suffered an injury to the tendon that he has undergone surgery on before. Instead Hurley sustained a tear elsewhere on his hamstring that is not expected to see him sidelined for more than a month.

The results of the scan are a relief to a player who has undergone his injury woes. The luckless Hurley ripped his hamstring off the bone during a Cork senior training session in June 2016 before a recurrence of the severe injury occurred in March 2017 when in action in a league game for his club Castlehaven.

He returned to action for Cork last summer, scoring a point off the bench in their Munster semi-final win over Tipperary, and then featured in this spring’s league campaign for Cork.

After their league relegation, Cork will embark on their championship campaign on 1 June with a semi-final tie against Tipperary or Limerick, a game that Hurley will be able to target after this latest injury prognosis.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    Spain labour to victory in the absence of manager
    Sampdoria veteran makes history as Italy romp to victory
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie