Brian Kerr returns to FAI as he joins John O'Shea's coaching staff

BRIAN KERR HAS returned to the Republic of Ireland set-up, 19 years after the end of his tenure as manager.

Kerr has been added to John O’Shea’s interim coaching staff, signing up as a technical advisor. O’Shea is taking interim charge of the friendly double-header at the end of the month, with the FAI planning to unveil a permanent successor to Stephen Kenny in April.

Advertisement

Paddy McCarthy had already been confirmed as O’Shea’s assistant, and former Irish international Glenn Whelan has also joined the staff. O’Shea has also promoted a couple of staff members from the U21s, with goalkeeper coach Rene Gilmartin and analyst Martin Doyle coming on board.

Opposition analyst Stephen Rice and head of performance Damien Doyle remain on board, too, having been part of Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff.

“We’re delighted to confirm the coaching and support performance team for the March internationals,” said O’Shea.

“Brian brings with him a wealth of experience we’ll be able tap into during the camp and his passion for Irish football and the Ireland national team is well known and will be a welcome addition to the group.

“Glenn was an unbelievable servant for his country during his distinguished playing career and we’ll be delighted to welcome him back into the international fold as a coach, having recently spent time with the Ireland U16s during the Victory Shield.

“Rene Gilmartin steps up from the Ireland U21s set-up where he has worked since 2019 and so crucially, already has a great relationship with our current goalkeeper group.”

Ireland face Belgium at home on 23 March, followed by another home friendly with Switzerland three days later.