Brian Lohan: 'Three shocking goals from our perspective. Very disappointing'

CLARE BOSS BRIAN Lohan was left floored by his team’s defending in the final quarter at Ennis as a winning position slipped away in their opening Munster tie.

Having restricted champions Limerick to just nine point in the opening three quarters of the game, Clare’s form collapsed in the finale as they leaked three costly goals.

“Three shocking goals from our perspective. Very disappointing. They happen sometimes and we have to respond to it now, see if we can.

“Goals change matches. They got a couple of handy ones and that was the difference. Poor defending, which we’re disappointed with.”

The bright spots in Clare’s display were difficult for Lohan to focus on considering the manner in which the game concluded and they must shift focus to next Sunday’s round two trip away to Cork.

“Very hard to see it when you perform so poorly in the last 15 minutes. We did a lot of things that we hoped that we would do. Performed well for long periods of the game but didn’t see it out. Losing the game that it looked like we were in control.

Aaron Gillane celebrates his goal for Limerick. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“A very poor display from us last year (in their first game) but we can take a lot of positives from last year as well. We’re very disappointed to lose a home game particularly having played so well for long periods.”