Monday 24 May 2021
'A whole lot of anger' - Brian Lohan puzzled by Wexford nominating Clare players as close contacts

The Banner boss wants clarification on the situation.

By The42 Team Monday 24 May 2021, 8:05 AM
15 minutes ago 615 Views 0 Comments
Brian Lohan: oversaw victory over Laois yesterday.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

CLARE HURLING BOSS Brian Lohan says he finds the way two of his players were deemed as close contacts of Wexford players, who tested positive for Covid-19 this week, as unusual. 

The Banner boss had to plan without the pair for yesterday’s game with Laois.  

“We were contacted by the HSE to say that two of the Wexford players had nominated two of our players as close contacts,” Lohan said after the victory at O’Moore Park.

“That was unusual for us because all the protocols that we do are aimed to make sure that all contacts are casual contacts rather than close contacts. 

“In one instance in particular, where a substitute came on for Wexford, he named one of our players as a close contact so I find it very unusual that that would be the case.” 

He continued: I don’t think that we have to learn anything from it, we follow the rules, whatever the rules are. But certainly there was a whole lot of anger amongst our set-up as a result of what happened.” 

Lohan told RTÉ that he sought clarification on the issue and spoke to public health representatives and has called for more clarification on the matter generally. 

The42 Team

