Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 15 January 2022
Advertisement

Wexford stalwart hangs up the boots after 16 years

Brian Malone made his debut in 2006.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 9:27 AM
35 minutes ago 1,088 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5655475
Wexford's Brian Malone.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Wexford's Brian Malone.
Wexford's Brian Malone.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

LONG-SERVING WEXFORD defender Brian Malone has announced his inter-county retirement. 

The 35-year-old brought an end to a career that started in 2006, with his final game arriving in the Leinster quarter-final defeat to Dublin last July. 

Malone, who also served as captain, made over 170 competitive appearances for Wexford between league and championship. 

He played his role in Wexford’s run to the 2008 All-Ireland SFC semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Tyrone.

A two-time Wexford SHC medalist with Shelmaliers, Malone also won a pair of county football titles with the club. They enjoyed a run to the last four of the Leinster club championship late last year, before losing after extra-time to Naas in Croke Park.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie