Wexford stalwart hangs up the boots after 16 years

LONG-SERVING WEXFORD defender Brian Malone has announced his inter-county retirement.

The 35-year-old brought an end to a career that started in 2006, with his final game arriving in the Leinster quarter-final defeat to Dublin last July.

Malone, who also served as captain, made over 170 competitive appearances for Wexford between league and championship.

He played his role in Wexford’s run to the 2008 All-Ireland SFC semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Tyrone.

A two-time Wexford SHC medalist with Shelmaliers, Malone also won a pair of county football titles with the club. They enjoyed a run to the last four of the Leinster club championship late last year, before losing after extra-time to Naas in Croke Park.

