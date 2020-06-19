This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 19 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brian Moore backs calls for English rugby to ditch 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot'

‘Things that were normal then should not necessarily be normal now,’ said the former England hooker.

By Press Association Friday 19 Jun 2020, 1:36 PM
24 minutes ago 664 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5127540
Brian Moore playing for England at the 1995 World Cup.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Brian Moore playing for England at the 1995 World Cup.
Brian Moore playing for England at the 1995 World Cup.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL Brian Moore says he “hates” ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ as the Rugby Football Union reviews the historical context of a song which has been a Twickenham staple for years.

With the ongoing focus on the Black Lives Matters protests, the RFU has decided many who enjoy the song do not know its story and stands ready to address the issue.

It is believed to have its roots in American slavery, with its credited author being Wallace Willis – a freed slave from 19th century Oklahoma.

Moore, who played 64 times for England between 1987 and 1995, says he never understood why it became so popular among spectators.

“It can go for me; I hate it,” he wrote on Twitter. “This was sung in rugby clubs when I was still a colt and well before Martin Offiah and Chris Oti played senior rugby.

“It was sung because of the rude gestures that went with it and without any thought of its origins. The world has moved on and, rightly, things that were normal then should not necessarily be normal now. Had today’s context been known then it might not have been sung.

“Amongst other reasons for the RFU encouraging people not to sing it, one of the main ones is that most people only know two verses and it’s crap as a national song because it has no relevance to England. It should be celebrated in its rightful context.”

The RFU said in a statement on Thursday: “The Swing Low, Sweet Chariot song has long been part of the culture of rugby and is sung by many who have no awareness of its origins or sensitivities. We are reviewing its historical context and our role in educating fans to make informed decisions.”

Maggie Alphonsi, who won 74 England caps between 2003 and 2014, admits the song no longer “sits easy” with her.

“I remember singing it a lot when I was young, throughout my England career,” she told Sky Sports News. “It wasn’t until someone told me about the song and its connections that I stopped singing it.

“It’s not my place to tell people to stop singing it, because you have to educate people and let them make that decision.

“The song does not sit easy with me when I hear it, because I now know the connections with it. But I also know that people singing it today are not singing it to offend.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie