This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster prop Brian Scott forced into premature retirement

The former Ireland U20 international has had a two-year battle with injury.

By Garry Doyle Tuesday 26 May 2020, 4:13 PM
12 minutes ago 269 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5108052
Munster's Brian Scott has been forced to retire.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Munster's Brian Scott has been forced to retire.
Munster's Brian Scott has been forced to retire.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER PROP BRIAN Scott has been forced to retire.

Scott, who last lined out for the province in November 2018, has been advised to quit on medical grounds due to a foot ligament injury sustained while in AIL action for Cork Constitution in December 2018.

A product of PBC and Dolphin, he joined the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy in 2013 and scored two tries in 26 appearances for the province.

A former Ireland U20 international, Scott made his senior debut against Scarlets in September 2016 and his Champions Cup debut against Glasgow at Thomond Park the following month.

In 2017, the 27-year-old started every game of Munster A’s British and Irish Cup-winning campaign, and lined out for the Barbarians against Tonga at Thomond Park.

Scott is expected to take up a coaching role with one of the province’s AIL clubs next season.

Speaking about his retirement, Scott told Munsterrugby.ie: “I’m devastated to be finishing my career prematurely. The last 15 months have been incredibly testing and unfortunately I did not come out on the right side of it.

“I have great confidence in knowing the medical team and I have tried and given everything to this and done everything possible to regain full fitness. I have huge gratitude for the physios and the doctors for everything they did for me.

“I look back at my journey through rugby with great happiness. From my club games, school games in PBC and coming up through the Munster Rugby system. It was a childhood dream of mine to play for Munster Rugby and I’m incredibly proud to say I got to do so. I grew up attending Munster matches with my grandad and the club and its fans will always have a special place in my heart. I am first and foremost a Munster man.

“Throughout my career I have been supported and helped by many people. I would like to thank my family, my girlfriend, my friends, my team-mates and the coaches who have guided me from the beginning. They have all helped me personally develop and I can’t thank them enough for that.

“My time with Munster has meant everything to me and I look forward to continuing to support Munster Rugby. I wish all my team-mates the greatest success in the coming years.”

Munster head coach, Johann van Graan, added: “I want to wish Brian all the best for the future and thank him for everything he has done for Munster.

“It’s a difficult time for any player to have to finish early through injury, but Brian should be very proud of everything he has achieved in representing the province.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie