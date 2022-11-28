'Very unfair' - Kilmacud Crokes dual-player facing back-to-back Leinster finals on same day

KILMACUD CROKES BOSS Kieran Dowling reckons it is ‘unfair’ to ask dual player Brian Sheehy to play in two AIB Leinster club finals next Sunday, indicating that the club may request a fixture change.

The Leinster Council has pencilled in both provincial senior club finals for a double header at Croke Park, at 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

It will be a historic occasion for the Crokes club as both of their senior hurling and football teams have qualified, the footballers first up against The Downs of Westmeath before the hurlers’ showpiece clash with holders Ballyhale Shamrocks.

It does present a problem for talented Sheehy, however, because as things stand he could end up being asked to play in two games in quick succession.

Advertisement

The 2020 All-Ireland U-20 hurling finalist with Dublin lined out in defence for Crokes this afternoon and scored a point, eight days after coming on for the footballers in their semi-final win over Portarlington and pinching a point in that game too.

“It’s unfortunate and in some ways I’m here wondering do we actually look for it to be moved, or do we just go and have a historic day and have two teams in Leinster finals?” said Dowling, the joint manager of the Crokes hurlers. “I think it’s very unfair on Brian, on a human level.

“So he’s going to have to do a (football) warm up, sit down, get cold, come on and play the last 10 or 15 minutes as he normally does, hopefully, and then come and warm up with us and go play a match. It doesn’t strike me as right. It’s not Des Foley in the sixties and the Railway Cup – it’s 2022 and I don’t think that’s fair to Brian, personally.”

Asked if he will have a conversation with Crokes football manager Robbie Brennan about who gets to use the player, Dowling shook his head.

“No, I think it’s a conversation for the club to have with the Leinster Council,” he responded.

Dowling said his principal wish is that Sheehy is given the opportunity to play to his potential in both finals.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

“Look, all I want is Brian to be able to perform at his best, that’s all,” he said. “I don’t think that’s unfair. If it was Loughmore-Castleiney or a Cork team, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Despite his concerns around the situation, Dowling said it would be possible for Sheehy to play in both finals, if necessary.

“Of course he could do it, he’s a beast,” said Dowling. “The lad is a beast, so he could do it, but it’s not fair. It’s very unfair.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!