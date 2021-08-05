Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

'Everybody came together in tragedy but here, everybody comes together with a win'

Monaghan minor star Brid McNally says the county ‘needed’ their Ulster title success after a difficult few weeks.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 11:27 AM
26 minutes ago 868 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5515190

Source: Jerome Quinn/YouTube

SOME LIGHT IN the darkness after a difficult few weeks for those involved in Gaelic games circles in Monaghan.

A cloud of sadness was cast over the county, and country, following the tragic death of U20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh, while senior men’s team sponsor Philip Traynor also passed away in another huge loss.

The Farney’s minor ladies footballers brought some joy to the county in Belfast last night as they were crowned Ulster champions.

Emyvale star Brid McNally was one of many key players in the 3-13 to 1-12 win, and she gave an eloquent and poignant interview to Jerome Quinn after the game.

Not only did the team need it, I think the county needed it,” she said. “After everything that we’ve been through the last month or so, coming back to this, coming back to training, coming back to games, it helps — and it always will helps.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Everybody comes together, everybody seen it: Everybody came together in tragedy but here, everybody comes together with a win. Not only is this a win for our team, but it’s a win for the county, and for Monaghan in general. We’ve always been there and finally, we got it.”

Incredible words from someone so young, and it comes after Ruairi O’Hare’s powerful post-match interview following the emotional Ulster U20 final between Monaghan and Down.

- Footage from a Live Stream by MQ Video (on Twitter @MQ_Video)

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie