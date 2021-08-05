SOME LIGHT IN the darkness after a difficult few weeks for those involved in Gaelic games circles in Monaghan.

A cloud of sadness was cast over the county, and country, following the tragic death of U20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh, while senior men’s team sponsor Philip Traynor also passed away in another huge loss.

The Farney’s minor ladies footballers brought some joy to the county in Belfast last night as they were crowned Ulster champions.

Emyvale star Brid McNally was one of many key players in the 3-13 to 1-12 win, and she gave an eloquent and poignant interview to Jerome Quinn after the game.

Not only did the team need it, I think the county needed it,” she said. “After everything that we’ve been through the last month or so, coming back to this, coming back to training, coming back to games, it helps — and it always will helps.

“Everybody comes together, everybody seen it: Everybody came together in tragedy but here, everybody comes together with a win. Not only is this a win for our team, but it’s a win for the county, and for Monaghan in general. We’ve always been there and finally, we got it.”

Incredible words from someone so young, and it comes after Ruairi O’Hare’s powerful post-match interview following the emotional Ulster U20 final between Monaghan and Down.

