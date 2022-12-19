Cork great Bríd Stack calls time on AFLW career

CORK GREAT BRÍD Stack has called time on her AFLW career after three seasons at Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The 11-time All-Ireland winner made the announcement in her Irish Examiner column – headlined, ‘My Aussie adventure is done, but boy, what an adventure’ — over the weekend.

“My AFLW career has come to an end,” she wrote within. “One hundred per cent. I’m retiring. I don’t think I could have given any more but the decision was very easy to make in the end. Being brutally honest, I had my mind made up halfway during the season.

“The whole build-up to Christmas has reinforced the belief that this is where I want to be. And that Cork is where I belong from now on.”

Advertisement

Brid Stack has announced her retirement from the @aflwomens competition. Forever a GIANT, we wish Brid, Carthach and Ógie the very best in their next chapter 🧡 @BridStackie #BigBigSound pic.twitter.com/2Xegc1HayJ — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) December 18, 2022

Stack, 36, delved deeper into her decision and gave a typically-honest insight into her time at the Sydney club. There, she and fellow LGFA legend Cora Staunton worked under Alan McConnell until his departure in March.

“I adore this club. I love all those girls who were such brilliant team-mates and friends. But being honest, when Alan left the Giants at the end of last season, things never felt the same for me afterwards,” Stack added.

The seven-time All-Star and 2016 Footballer of the Year joined the Giants ahead of the 2021 season, but a serious neck injury suffered in a pre-season practice match derailed her campaign.

She made her long-awaited debut in the Giants’ season six opening-round win over Gold Coast in January, and she has excelled at half back ever since. Stack played all but one game across 2022′s two seasons, finishing her AFLW career with 19 appearances and one goal.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

“Bríd Stack has announced her retirement from the AFLW competition. Forever a Giant, we wish Brid, Carthach and Ógie the very best in their next chapter,” GWS wrote on Twitter.

Stack previously announced her inter-county retirement in January 2019.