BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 21 January 2021
Advertisement

Fresh evidence from Crows suggests Stack's injury could have occurred in earlier incident

Ebony Marinoff’s appeal case has been adjourned until next week.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 10:06 AM
51 minutes ago 1,072 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5331178
The collision involving Marinoff and Stack.
The collision involving Marinoff and Stack.
The collision involving Marinoff and Stack.

EBONY MARINOFF’S APPEAL to have her three-game AFLW suspension overturned has taken another twist after fresh video evidence was introduced by Adelaide Crows, which saw the case adjourned until Thursday, 28 January.

Marinoff was slapped with the longest ban in league history after her frontal tackle on Stack forced the Cork native to depart the action after a lengthy delay.

She was later diagnosed with a fractured C7 vertebra and has been ruled out for the remainder of her debut season in the AFLW. 

But Marinoff herself watched back the pre-season game and discovered footage prior to the collision where Stack was bumped by a number of Crows players over the sideline towards an advertising hoarding. 

“It was difficult to tell how many bumped her over the line, and the angle of the shot did not show her hitting the hoarding, obscured by the interchange bench,” the AFLW reported of the footage.

The Crow’s counsel Sam Abbott presented the clip at the hearing on the basis that Stack’s injury may have occurred earlier in the game. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Appeal chairman David Jones questioned why Adelaide did not find the footage earlier. He then adjourned the appeal in order to give the board and AFL counsel, Nick Pane, time to review the evidence.

“I don’t think this case can be heard tonight,” Jones said.

“I’m not comfortable proceeding with this case at the moment. The last thing I want to do is deny the player an opportunity to put together a case.”

The Cork All-Ireland winner made her first public statement since the injury yesterday and she is expected to make a full recovery.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie