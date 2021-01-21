Fresh evidence from Crows suggests Stack's injury could have occurred in earlier incident

EBONY MARINOFF’S APPEAL to have her three-game AFLW suspension overturned has taken another twist after fresh video evidence was introduced by Adelaide Crows, which saw the case adjourned until Thursday, 28 January.

Marinoff was slapped with the longest ban in league history after her frontal tackle on Stack forced the Cork native to depart the action after a lengthy delay.

She was later diagnosed with a fractured C7 vertebra and has been ruled out for the remainder of her debut season in the AFLW.

But Marinoff herself watched back the pre-season game and discovered footage prior to the collision where Stack was bumped by a number of Crows players over the sideline towards an advertising hoarding.

“It was difficult to tell how many bumped her over the line, and the angle of the shot did not show her hitting the hoarding, obscured by the interchange bench,” the AFLW reported of the footage.

The Crow’s counsel Sam Abbott presented the clip at the hearing on the basis that Stack’s injury may have occurred earlier in the game.

Appeal chairman David Jones questioned why Adelaide did not find the footage earlier. He then adjourned the appeal in order to give the board and AFL counsel, Nick Pane, time to review the evidence.

“I don’t think this case can be heard tonight,” Jones said.

“I’m not comfortable proceeding with this case at the moment. The last thing I want to do is deny the player an opportunity to put together a case.”

The Cork All-Ireland winner made her first public statement since the injury yesterday and she is expected to make a full recovery.