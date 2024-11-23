Brighterdaysahead sees off champion State Man in Morgiana battle

BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD ANNOUNCED herself as a real top-notch performer when seeing off the current champion State Man to take the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The mare, who is trained by Gordon Elliott and owned by Gigginstown House Stud, had been defeated only once prior to lining up as a 9-4 chance for the Grade One under Jack Kennedy.

Willie Mullins’ ever-reliable State Man, who was bidding for this third success in the race, was the 4-9 favourite under Paul Townend and was largely thought to have only the sole mare in the field to beat to take the treble in the absence of Lossiemouth.

Brighterdaysahead immediately put her hand up as a contender when taking up the running and having led the way throughout, she was joined by State Man on the run to the final flight.

State Man briefly hit the front but she was not discouraged, however, and put her head down to accelerate again and prevail by three-quarters of a length on the line with the third-placed Winter Fog a further 13 lengths behind.

The winner is now a 4-1 chance from 14-1 for the Champion Hurdle with Betfair, in what has been a tumultuous week for ante-post punters.

Kennedy said: “She is hopefully (a Champion Hurdle horse), and she had to do it the hard way there as well today.

“To be honest, I think she hated it out in front.

“She did all the donkey work and she was very tough. State Man came and laid down his challenge, and she didn’t lie down to him so that was great.

“I had an idea they were going to try and keep it steady, so I just had to go and make the running on her. It didn’t suit her, but it worked out.

“We’ll see what the lads say what the plan is. She would have had to do that today anyway (to go for the Champion Hurdle) and thankfully she did.

“She’s improving away the whole time. I think she will have learned plenty today as well and it might make her kind of grow up a bit more, having to go and do it.”

Elliott was pleased with his runner and echoed Kennedy’s sentiments in saying that she did not enjoy making the running: “I know she had race fitness, but I thought it was a good performance,” he said.

“Everything went wrong for her because she was on her own in front. She would be better with a lead.”

Elliott went on: “We knew two miles would be a bit short for her, but she had race fitness and we had to make use of it. She was idling in front and wasn’t doing a stroke so you would have to be happy.

“She is having a good blow so there is plenty of improvement in her. She’s a good mare.

“The Mares’ Hurdle is probably the race made for her, but we’ll see what happens.

“Leopardstown could be a bit sharp for her, but we’ll have a chat with Michael and Eddie (O’Leary, owners) and see what they would like to do.”

Mullins was happy to give Brighterdaysahead the credit she was due and added: “She’s a good mare and I never mind being beaten by a good horse.

“I don’t think the last hurdle made the difference. He got to the front and she outbattled him.”

Shoot First ridden by jockey Alex Harvey jumps the last hurdle to win in the Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at Haydock Park Racecourse Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Shoot First ploughed through the Haydock mud to ensure the Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle went to Ireland for the second year in succession.

While the Emmet Mullins-trained Slate Lane delighted favourite backers in the £100,000 contest 12 months ago, Shoot First was actually a big drifter in the market for Charlies Byrnes, eventually going off a 22-1 shot in the hands of 5lb claimer Alex Harvey having been a single-figure price overnight.

In a race run in deteriorating conditions, Harvey elected to take his time during the early stages of the extended three-mile contest before bustling his mount into contention at the top of the straight.

He took over the lead from Phantomofthepoints at the third flight from the finish, after which the 11-4 favourite One Big Bang emerged as his biggest threat.

But try as he might, the market leader could never quite get on terms with Shoot First, who boxed on tenaciously to win the day by two and three-quarter lengths.

The winner had finished fifth on his most recent outing at Galway last month after being off the track for two years and clearly improved for the outing, much to the delight of his young rider.

“He ran great in Galway after a two-year break. He jumped and travelled there today, but he’s still a big raw baby and pricked his ears when he hit the front. I think stepping up in grade he’s going to be even better, so he’s an exciting horse and will jump a fence in the future,” said the 21-year-old.

“It was a proper test, it was his first time on soft ground and he relished it, so it’s great.

“Charles is very good at placing his horses and we could see him in March (at Cheltenham) given he won there two years ago.

“I’ve had a couple of winners in Kelso for John McConnell, who I’m based with six days a week, so I make the odd trip over and it’s great when it all works out like today.

“This is the biggest winner of my career so far and I’m delighted.”