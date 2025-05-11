Advertisement
Shane Lowry at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia. Alamy Stock Photo
'If I allow myself to be me, I can achieve what I want to achieve'

Lowry is in a tie for the lead heading into the final round of the Truist Championship.
10.37am, 11 May 2025

SHANE LOWRY SAYS persistence has been central to his mindset as he prepares to make a charge for the PGA Tour Truist Championship.

The Offaly man and Sepp Straka are tied for the lead through 54 holes, three strokes clear of their nearest rivals heading into the final round at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Lowry will now contest for his first PGA title since he won last year’s Zurich Classic team event with Rory McIlroy.

Speaking in his post-round press conference, he said he has progressed as a player since the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome when he helped Europe reclaim their title against the United States.

“I feel like I’ve been like this for the past couple years, year and a half really. Since Ryder Cup in Rome, I feel like I’ve kicked on a little bit, and I’ve been quite mature.

“I’ve worked hard, though. I’ve put a lot into it the last two years — my whole career, but particularly the last two years. I’ve worked very hard. Starting to see some rewards is good. Obviously you want trophies, and that’s going to be my number one goal.

“If it happens, it would be great. If it doesn’t, I’ll dust myself off and go to Quail Hollow [For the PGA Championship] and try my best there. Yeah, one thing’s for sure, I’ll give my best.”

Lowry also noted the different speeds on the greens as the tournament progressed. He feels they were “a lot quicker” for Saturday’s third round.

When asked how he will approach the final round mentally, he replied:

“I think just allowing myself to be myself and play my game. I think, if I allow myself to be me, I can achieve what I want to achieve.

“It’s a funny old game. There’s obviously some of the best players in the world not too far behind us. So, yeah, I’ll give it my best.”

