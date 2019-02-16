This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ashley Cole's first goal since returning to English football not enough for Derby to progress

Chris Hughton’s Brighton are into the FA Cup quarter-finals following a 2-1 win.

By AFP Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 2:31 PM
25 minutes ago 1,282 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4497253
Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert celebrates scoring.
Image: Mark Kerton
Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert celebrates scoring.
Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert celebrates scoring.
Image: Mark Kerton

BRIGHTON MOVED INTO the FA Cup quarter-finals for the second successive season as goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia clinched a 2-1 win over Derby on Saturday.

Chris Hughton’s side have been sucked into relegation danger in the Premier League after six games without a win.

But the Seagulls made the most of a welcome break from the grind of the relegation battle as they saw off Frank Lampard’s Championship side at the Amex Stadium.

Derby had claimed the scalps of Manchester United and Southampton in domestic cup competitions this season.

But the fifth round tie was tipped in Brighton’s favour by a dominant first-half display.

Brighton opened the scoring after 33 minutes when Knockaert bent his first-time shot into the bottom corner of Kelle Roos’ net after connecting with Yves Bissouma’s cross.

Hughton’s team doubled their advantage when Locadia fired home from close-range in first-half stoppage time after Bissouma’s effort hit the post.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Ashley Cole set up a tense finish when the Derby defender headed in after 81 minutes. 

It was the 38-year-old’s first goal in England since 2012 and his first ever in the FA Cup and the landmark strike came in his second game since joining Derby until the end of the season following his release by LA Galaxy.

But, despite Derby’s barrage of pressure, Cole’s goal wasn’t enough to spark a late escape for the Rams.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    Ronaldo and Dybala on target as Juventus go 14 points clear against Frosinone
    IRELAND
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach
    HURLING
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown
    Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie