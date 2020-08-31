This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Brighton boss addresses speculation over the future of 'important player' Duffy

The Irish international centre-back has been the subject of interest from several clubs, including Celtic.

By Paul Dollery Monday 31 Aug 2020, 11:50 AM
30 minutes ago 1,346 Views 7 Comments
Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy.
Image: Mark Kerton
Image: Mark Kerton

SHANE DUFFY HAS been praised by Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter amid reports that the Republic of Ireland defender is set to spend a year on loan with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Opportunities at Brighton look likely to be limited again this season for Duffy, who was restricted to just 13 Premier League starts during the 2019-20 campaign.

A central defensive pairing of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster was favoured by Potter, whose options have increased following Ben White’s return from a loan spell at Leeds United. The Seagulls have also signed versatile Dutch international defender Joel Veltman.

Dunk, Webster and White formed a three-man defence for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Chelsea, with Duffy forced to settle for a run-out from the bench.

As well as Celtic, the Derry native has been the subject of reported interest from West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United in recent weeks. 

“You understand the speculation with Shane because he’s an important player and an important character and he wants to play football,” Potter told Sussex Live when addressing Duffy’s future.

“So of course, people are putting two and two together and it’s an obvious one. But he’s been fantastic for me.

“I understand he wants to play. We need to take those decisions at the right time for him and for the team. But for the moment, he’s with us and he does his best every day. He’s part of our group.”

After helping Brighton to achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Duffy missed a total of just three games over the course of the club’s first two top-flight seasons. 

Despite being rewarded with a new long-term contract in 2018, the 28-year-old has slipped down the pecking order since Potter replaced Chris Hughton as manager last summer.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

