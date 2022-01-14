Late Joachim Andersen own goal earns Brighton a point against Crystal Palace

Andersen inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net three minutes from time.

BRIGHTON OVERCAME A missed penalty and a disallowed goal to salvage a 1-1 draw with rivals Crystal Palace thanks to a late own goal from Joachim Andersen.

Albion looked set to slip to a galling loss after Conor Gallagher’s seventh goal of the season gave Palace an undeserved second-half lead.

But the Eagles were unable to snatch all three points in Sussex for the third successive season as Andersen inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net three minutes from time.

Seagulls midfielder Pascal Gross had seen a weak first-half spot-kick kept out by Jack Butland before Neal Maupay had a close-range strike ruled out for a foul on the Palace goalkeeper just moments later.

VAR was at the heart of the drama, with referee Robert Jones consulting the pitch-side monitor ahead of both decisions.

Butland was in inspired form to keep Patrick Vieira’s visitors in the contest.

In addition to the maiden top-flight penalty save of his career, the former England international produced fine stops to deny Leandro Trossard and Jakub Moder, while the latter also struck the crossbar.

The entertaining south-coast stalemate moved Brighton to eighth on goal difference, three places and four points above their opponents.

