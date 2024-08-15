Ferguson returns to Brighton training but will miss start of Premier League season

IRELAND STRIKER EVAN Ferguson has returned to training with Brighton but will miss their opening game of the Premier League season this weekend.

Ferguson missed the end of last season with an ankle injury, that also ruled him out of Ireland’s friendlies in June against Hungary and Portugal.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, who has filled the vacancy created by the departure of Roberto de Zerbi, confirmed that Ferguson is back involved in training, along with team-mates Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupinan.

“It’s great news, but I’m not sure if they’re ready for the first match.”

That would rule Ferguson out of Brighton’s trip to face Everton in Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, but he could be back involved for the home tie against Manchester United on Saturday 24 August.

They then face Crawley Town in the EFL Cup on Tuesday 27 August, before an away trip to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday 31 August.

The comeback news would appear to indicate Ferguson will be in the frame to play in Ireland’s Nations League games at home to England on 7 September and Greece on 10 September.